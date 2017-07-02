Rhyl to host Open Morning ahead of pre-season opener

RHYL supporters will get the star treatment this Saturday at a special Open Morning put on by the club.

Fans attending the event can visit the History Room, go behind the scenes in the dressing rooms and see the facilities not normally open to fans on match days.

Managing director Mike Jones, said: The work over the summer at the ground by the many volunteers has been great, this open morning on Saturday will give fans the chance to see the work undertaken and hopefully encourage some fans to take a role behind the scenes at the great club for the coming season.”

After Saturday, the next match for the Lilywhites will be the visit of Liverpool FC and the Premier League giants will be sending a strong squad of up and coming players on Wednesday, July 12 (7.30pm).

Last season a crowd of more than 2,000 came to see Liverpool win 4-1 and the club will be hoping for another strong attendance for this big match.

Lilies boss Niall McGuinness, added: “Last season the quality of the Liverpool players was great to see and gave our players a challenge which we relished.

“These matches give the opportunity for our players to play real quality players and hopefully next Wednesday night will be one to remember for both players and supporters.”