Batting woes continue for Prestatyn in Rainford loss

ANOTHER batting collapse condemned Prestatyn to a heavy 172-run loss at promotion chasing Rainford.

Gareth Boughey’s side were no match for one of the Liverpool and District Division One pacesetters after a poor effort at the crease, and they are now just 23 points above the drop zone ahead of their trip to Skelmersdale on Saturday, who sit just one spot and three points behind the Beach Close outfit in the standings.

The home side took command of the tie early on thanks to a dominant batting performance, with opener Matthew Bailey making a patient 29 from 74 balls before he was stumped by Robbie Rimmington off a Boughey delivery.

The same bowler was on hand to dispose of Paul Farrar, but the talented batsman made his presence felt with a stylish 85 to put them further in the ascendancy.

Things got even better for the hosts courtesy of Joseph Noctor, who smashed no fewer than 17 boundaries to end the day unbeaten on 101.

He was aided by Finlo Smith, who scored 28 not out as the title hopefuls declared on 259-2.

Opener Ryan Westwell continued his poor form with a three-ball duck, while David Harris (15), Sheil Sethi (7) and Scott Williams (0) also failed to make a significant contribution against the attack of John Dotters and Andrew Davies, who combined for eight wickets for the loss of just 45 runs.

Boughey tried to get his team back into the contest but he was ousted after making 23, and Rimmington was the only other batsman to make it into double figures with a 17 knock as the visitors fell to 87 all out from 39 overs for their sixth defeat in 11 league games.