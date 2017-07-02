Prestatyn Town sign Edwards brothers ahead of WPL return

PRESTATYN Town boss Neil Gibson has strengthened his squad ahead of their Welsh Premier League return with the signings of Zyaac and Zeb Edwards.

The brothers will join sibling Noah at the Seasiders to make it a complete family affair, with all three expected to feature heavily for the Huws Gray Alliance champions as they look to re-establish themselves in the top flight.

Zyaac arrives from recently relegated Rhyl, where he made 20 appearances in total last term, scoring one goal, while midfielder Zeb arrives at the Motion Finance Stadium after a spell with Airbus Broughton.

Town boss Gibson, said: “I’m pleased to get Zyaac back to the club. He’s someone we know well having played for us a few seasons back.

“We have monitored his progress over the last couple of seasons and are pleased with the progress he has made. Zyaac has good skills and qualities which he can bring to the group. I’m certain he will fit in really well.

“His twin, Noah, is already playing for us so that should make it fairly straightforward fitting back into the group. Noah gives us more Welsh Premier League experience and lots of attacking options.

“Along with Kai (now at Connah’s Quay) it means all four brothers have played for the club at some stage.

“Zeb has been someone who is a little bit different in terms of his progress. He is younger and we have identified him as a local player who can add something to our squad.

“He has had a couple of opportunities at Airbus over the last couple of years and performed well. We feel we can continue to improve him as a player and, hopefully, see him become a first team player in the not too distant future.”