Young people asked to share their ideas on Rhyl skate park

Young people in Rhyl are urged to share their creative ideas to help co-design a brand new skate park for the town.

Denbighshire County Council and its leisure partners Alliance Leisure plans to relocate the current skate park, as part of the waterpark development earmarked for the promenade.

Alliance Leisure will consult with local young people to co-design the skate park, with the new facility offering new, more attractive design features. A consultation event will take place at Rhyl Leisure Centre on Tuesday, 11 July between 3pm and 7pm.

There is also an opportunity to have your say through an online survey which can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/FreeSkateSOS

The proposals for the waterpark and the relocation of the skate park form a significant part of the wider regeneration of Rhyl waterfront.

The waterpark is being funded by the Council, with Rhyl Town Council and Welsh Government also providing financial support for the development. A planning application has been submitted and work is expected to start on site in the autumn, subject to planning approval.

Councillor Hugh Evans OBE, Cabinet Lead Member with responsibility for regeneration, said: “We made a firm commitment to consult on the proposal to relocate the skate park from the promenade and we are delivering on that promise. We fully recognise that the skate park is popular with young people and our firm intention from the beginning has been to ensure an alternative location is provided to make way for the waterpark development.

“We also want young people to share their ideas and help us design the brand new facility. This is a great opportunity for users of the skate park and those interested in its new location to have their say and discuss their ideas directly with us”.