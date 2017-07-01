Leader of Denbighshire County Council appoints cabinet

THE leader of Denbighshire County Council has confirmed the appointments of his Cabinet.

Following a decision by Plaid Cymru – the Party of Wales not to take up their seats, additional discussions took place and the membership has now been finalised.

Councillor Hugh Evans OBE has announced the following aas members of the cabinet.

Leader and Lead Member for the Economy and Corporate Governance – Councillor Hugh Evans OBE; Deputy Leader and Lead Member for Finance, Performance and Strategic Assets – Councillor Julian Thompson-Hill; Lead Member for Well-being and Independence – Councillor Bobby Feeley; Lead Member for Education, Children and Young People – Councillor Huw Hilditch-Roberts; Lead Member for Highways, Planning and Sustainable Travel – Councillor Brian Jones; Lead Member for Developing Community Infrastructure – Councillor Richard Mainon; Lead Member for Housing, Regulation and Environment – Councillor Tony Thomas and Lead Member for Corporate Standards – Councillor Mark Young.