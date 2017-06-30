Six arrested in connection to Butterton Road Rhyl incident

The five people arrested in connection with the incident in Butterton Road in Rhyl yesterday afternoon, Thursday, June 29, have been interviewed and released under investigation.

A sixth person has today been arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding and is currently in custody.

The local man, who sustained a puncture wound believed to have been caused by a knife, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

DC Mark Bamber said: “We would like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident.

Officers would like to thank members of the public for their assistance and for the information which has been brought forward to date.”

Police continue to appeal to anyone who was in the Butterton Road area or in the alleyway which separates Butterton Road and River Street, between 12.55pm and 1.30pm yesterday, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference RC17096566.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.