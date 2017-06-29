Police called to incident on Butterton Road Rhyl

POLICE were called to Butterton Road in Rhyl following reports of an assault.

Shortly after 1.20pm today North Wales Police attended to reports of man being assaulted in Butterton Road Rhyl.

The local man has been taken to hospital for treatment and a number of people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "!We were called at approximately 1.15pm this afternoon (29 June 2017) to reports of an incident on Butterton Road, Rhyl.

We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and a crew in an emergency ambulance and a man was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference V096566.