This year is the Llangollen Fringe Festival's 20th anniversary and the event promises to be the best yet!

The 2017 festival will take place from 13th til the 23rd of July and features a range of comedy, music and arts.

Acts this year include: Turin Brakes, Wilko Johnson, Jack Monroe, Seth Lakeman, Mark Thomas, Kasai Masai, Band Pres Llareggub Brass Band, 9Bach, CC Smugglers plus New Dot Cinema...and many more.

For more details head over to the Festival website and keep an eye on social media for the latest updates.

The Fringe is a not-for-profit organisation run entirely by volunteers and only receives limited public funding. As well as attracting visitors from all over the UK, the Fringe continues to grow its local following and is achieving its aim to become 'the festival for the town in the town'.

