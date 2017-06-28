Film made to celebrate heritage of Meliden and Prestatyn

A FILM has been made to celebrate the rich cultural and industrial heritage of Meliden and Prestatyn.

The film, entitled Prestatyn and Meliden’s Heritage, portrays some of the important aspects of the area’s history.

This has been achieved courtesy of contributions by local historians Harry Thomas and the late Fred Hobbs.

Fellow contributors have included Denbighshire county archaeologist Fiona Gale, the Rev Brian Jones of Rehoboth Chapel and many others who have helped to re-enact scenes of historical importance.

Amongst other things, the film features the Roman Bath House, the ruins of which still stand on Melyd Avenue in Prestatyn, with actors playing Roman soldiers.

Film-maker Tony Griffith, who runs Tony Griffiths Picture Framing in Denbigh, said: “I live not far away from the areas and I wanted to bring them to the forefront.

“I wanted to raise awareness of the castle and the history in general.

“I wanted to tell the stories of the local history and share local information.

“It’s taken me 12 months to make the film with the help of many people.

“I will really look forward to seeing it screened.

“A lot of hard work went into this and it was made without any grants or sponsors.

”I’m really grateful for those who have supported this and have helped to re-enact various scenes.”

The film also highlights the importance of the old railway and features women in period costume arriving at the station in a Riley 1935 vintage car.

The development and the demise of the Dyserth branch railway also features in the film, along with a number of sea-related tragedies, including the deaths of six choir boys who drowned while bathing off Prestatyn beach in 1868.

Mr Griffith said: “Many other events and places are also covered, including wartime evacuees; the house with the green dome; hill-side gardens; the White Lady of Prestatyn.”

The film will be screened at the Alive Church in Victoria Road, Prestatyn on Wednesday, July 5 at 7.30pm.

Admission is free and refreshments will be available. A DVD of the film will be available for sale on the evening.