Third bank closes in Prestatyn in space of a month

A THIRD bank is set to close on Prestatyn High Street in the space of little more than a month.

Santander’s scheduled closure tomorrow (June 29) follows the departures of the NatWest and Yorkshire banks.

A Santander spokesman defended the closure decision, saying: “Santander is committed to providing a good level of service that meets the changing needs of our customers.

“In order to do this, we continually review our branch network and sometimes need to make difficult decisions over our less utilised branches, ensuring colleagues and customers are informed well in advance of any changes.

“As part of this assessment, Santander reviewed the Prestatyn branch and consulted with our unions and branch colleagues.

“Members of the Prestatyn branch team will join our branch in Rhyl. This decision was not taken lightly and follows a strategic review looking at customer usage levels, lease agreements, our overarching UK footprint and customer engagement strategy.

“By reducing inefficiencies in our branch network, we’re able to reinvest in our branches to improve their facilities, as well as investing further in digital capabilities to deliver a better experience for our customers.”