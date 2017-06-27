Old Colwyn murder victim was knifed in the heart, court hears.

A MAN went on trial for murder after, a jury heard, his alleged victim was knifed in the heart.



Dean Cody, aged 30, of no fixed address, is charged with killing 35-year-old David Kingsbury at Old Colwyn, North Wales, on January 5.



Thomas Charles Revatto, aged 50, and Susannah Buckley, aged 40, of Colwyn Bay, are accused of assisting an offender, Revatto by involvement in removal of a Vauxhall Corsa and Buckley in removal of the Corsa after an offence of murder and of switching off a CCTV system at a Colwyn Bay house.



Prosecuting at Caernarfon crown court, Anthony Berry QC said on January 5 Mr Kingsbury went to visit his father at Old Colwyn, staying for up to half an hour.



He added: "Within 30 minutes he was lying in the gutter of Wellington Road either dying or already dead, near Aldi, lying in a pool of blood having been stabbed through the heart by one thrust of a knife."



The trio plead not guilty.



The jury have been told that Colin Lyness, aged 30, and Cody's father Stephen, aged 53, both of Colwyn Bay, have already pleaded guilty to helping an offender.



Mr Berry said Mr Kingsbury and his girlfriend Carys Williams were known as drinkers who would frequently bicker and argue.



Dean Cody had claimed that after leaving the Aldi car park in Lyness's car the couple were seen shouting and screaming in nearby Wellington Road, Old Colwyn.



The girl had got into their car and as he tried to shield her Mr Kingsbury came at him with a big brown bottle, trying to hit him. Cody took a flick knife out of his pocket and stabbed him, but thought it had only struck his shoulder or arm.



"I didn't intend to kill him," he told police, but Mr Berry said the knife had entered Mr Kingsbury's body at 45 degrees.



The case continues.