Prestatyn Town keep title winning squad intact ahead of WPL return

PRESTATYN Town have been boosted with the news that the majority of their title winning squad have re-signed with the club.

Neil Gibson’s men returned to pre-season training on Monday, June 26 and announced that top scorer Jordan Davies is the only member of the Huws Gray Alliance squad that will not be plying their trade in the Welsh Premier League next term.

The Seasiders will be buoyed by the news that influential figures such as David Hayes, Michael Parker and Reece Fairhurst will be part of the set-up, while the likes of James Stead, Tom Kemp and Noah Edwards are also expected to feature heavily.

Manager Gibson, who recently signed a three-year extension, said: “I’m happy to have retained all the players that we finished the season with.

“It was a difficult task to make sure we kept everyone as given the fact that the was so much interest from other clubs wishing to sign our players and we are delighted that they have remained loyal to Prestatyn.

“We had a fantastic season last year and firmly believe that, as a group, that we have some qualities that we can add to the Welsh Premier League.

“We also feel that we have a point to prove and it now down to us to ensure we have a good pre-season and take our form from the Huws Gray Alliance into the top flight.”

Retained players: Carl Jones, Ryan Roberts, David Cheavaux, Tom Kemp, Jack Lewis, David Hayes, Reece Fairhurst, Noah Edwards, Michael Parker, Ben Maher, Jack Kenny, Damian Ketley, Alec Williams, Myles Hart, Connor Shackleton, Ross Weaver, Warren Adam, Callum Herd, James Stead, Sam Herd, Joe Newell, Jack Higgins, Nathaniel Hulme, Macauley Taylor.