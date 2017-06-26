A RHYL A local man has been charged with section 18 GBH following an incident in Sandringham Avenue Rhyl on Friday morning.

Donovan Dudley, 30, from Rhyl, was due to appear before Llandudno Magistrates Court today, Monday, June 26.

Following one man remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Det Chief Insp Neil Harrison said: “An incident between two family members was reported to North Wales Police this morning, where a male had received an injury requiring medical treatment. A second man was detained soon after and remains in custody whilst enquires are being progressed.

“It is a concern that the incident involved the use of a weapon, which had been obtained from with their home address.”

DCI Harrison added: “This appears to have been a family feud which resulted in one man receiving an injury to his arm. I would like thank those members of the community who provided assistance to the injured man and for their support today.”

If anyone has information relating to the incident please can contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting incident number RC17092845, Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.