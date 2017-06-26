St Asaph hammered by league leading Bangor

ST ASAPH were unable to make a stir at the North Wales Premier Division summit as they suffered a seven-wicket home loss to Bangor.

The city slickers were no match for the title challengers in what was their worst performance of what has been a promising campaign to date, and Will Ryan’s men will look to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they travel to struggling Mochdre.

The hosts made a difficult start with the bat after opener Danny Ryan was stumped off an Andy Williams delivery on nine, while Nathanael Scott became Nadeem Rehman’s first victim of the afternoon after he contributed ten.

Rehman was in sensational form throughout his 12 over spell, with the all-rounder turning the game on its head by removing Paul Fleming (2), David North (7), Alex Baker (32), Andrew Bellis (2) and Ben Murphy (2) to end the day with dazzling figures of 6-17.

Opener Mathew Ryan was the only other players to make it in double figures with a knock of 17 as the home side were all out for 100 from 36 overs.

Baker made things interesting by sending Sion Evans and David Winter back to the pavilion for 10 and 25 to finish on 2-37, with Mathew Ryan taking the prized wicket of Francois Mostert after the overseas sensation hit seven boundaries on his way to 35.

This proved enough to see the visitors over the line, and together with unbeaten knocks of 14 and five from skipper Rob Marshall and Rehman, the league leaders reached their required total for the loss of three wickets after just 16 overs of play.

The result leaves Ryan’s side in fifth place and 37 points off top spot.