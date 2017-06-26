Abergele move clear of drop zone with narrow Conwy success

ABERGELE pulled clear of the North Wales Division One drop zone with a narrow 23-run success over derby rivals Conwy.

The result sees Ed Rooney’s men surge up the standings after a much-improved display in difficult conditions, and they travel to Carmel and District on Saturday looking for their second triumph in succession.

Despite the eventual result the hosts got off to a disastrous start when the opening pair of Ben Garnett and wicketkeeper Gareth Edwards were removed for a pair of ducks by Vaughan Williams and Graham Meredith.

David Moulson steadied the ship with a knock of 28 before he fell to a Meredith delivery, and the same bowler was on hand to take the scalps of Rooney (0), Richard Marsh-Evans (25) and Karl Higgins to end the day with sensational figures of 5-25 from 12 overs.

There was further resistance from Mike Thompson, who fell eight shy of his half century after being stumped off a Shaun Davies ball as the home side were all out for 121 from 42 overs at the crease.

Garnett got the home side off to a flyer in the field when he disposed of opener Davies and Lewis Jones for one run apiece, with Danny Davies making just five before he was skittled by Owen Lynam.

Further wickets fell courtesy of Higgins, who helped himself to a trio of wickets in the form of Evan Williams (7), skipper Rajjenu Britto (4) and Vikram Kantharaju (0) for the loss of 21 runs, and Moulsen took the crucial scalp of Jonathan Davies after clean bowling the opening batsman on 34.

This proved to be the difference between the two sides at the end of a pulsating clash, with Moulsen ending the day on 3-10 as the visitors were all out for 98 off 39 overs.