Batting woes continue for Prestatyn in Wigan reverse

BATTING woes were the order of the day once again for Prestatyn as they fell to a resounding ten-wicket home reverse to Wigan.

Gareth Boughey’s side produced another disastrous display at the crease which resulted in their fifth loss in ten contests this term, and the seventh-placed side now sit just 29 points above the drop zone ahead of their trip to promotion chasing Rainford on Saturday.

Visiting bowler Jordan Hampson wasted no time in making an impact by removing Ryan Westwell and David Harris for six and a duck respectively, while Ryan Parry helped himself to the wickets of Sheil Sethi (1), Joe Horton (14) and Kieron New (21) on his way to figures of 3-37.

The one bright spot came from Boughey, who hit 29 off 31 deliveries before he fell victim to a Hampson strike, and the same bowler ended the day on 4-22 after ousting Robbie Rimmington for a golden duck.

Number eight batsman Gareth Leonard played a Chris Highton ball into the hands of Aaron Redmond after making 18, with the talented bowler taking three wickets for the loss of 14 runs as the home side collapsed to 102 all out from 29 overs.

As expected the away side made light work of their required total, which was gained in style thanks to the opening partnership of Redmond and Jake Leyland.

The duo produced a number of classy shots under little pressure from the home attack, with Redmond finishing the innings unbeaten on 55 from just 49 deliveries.

He was aided at the crease by Leyland, who fell three short of his half century when they reached their target, which was achieved after 17 overs at the crease.