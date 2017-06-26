Prestatyn Sports win appeal to remain in Lock Stock Welsh Alliance

PRESTATYN Sports will continue to ply their trade in Division Two of the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance after a successful appeal.

The clubs were given the news last week by league officials, and their reinstatement comes as a result of a plea to decision makers after they had been voted out by member clubs following the end of the campaign.

The Challenge Cup winners had their temporary home in Gronant initially declared outside of the Denbighshire catchment despite having a lease to play in the Meadows area of the town, which does not meet league criteria due to a lack of changing facilities and dugouts.

Officials have been searching for a year to find a temporary home to avoid bowing out of the division, and plans for facilities have been approved pending the club raising the necessary funds.

Abergele Town will no longer be part of Division One and have returned to the name of Kinmel Bay FC, and they will be looking for instant success as part of the Vale of Clwyd and Conwy Premier Division.