Rhyl manager Niall McGuinness completes UEFA A Licence

RHYL manager Niall McGuinness has achieved a significant qualification as he looks to lead the club back to the Welsh Premier League.

The 24-year-old recently completed his UEFA A Licence course during what has been an extremely busy summer so far for the Lilies boss, with plenty of activity in the transfer market ahead of their tilt at the Huws Gray Alliance crown.

Speaking to Y Clwb Pel Droed, he said: “It’s been a really enjoyable course. The tutors and the guys who run it are very are very knowledgeable.

“It’s just been a case of bettering myself and improving my knowledge to help the football club and the players within it.”

“I have nothing but trust in my own knowledge and I know what I’m talking about when it comes to football.

“It’s quite surprising sometimes because some of those guys haven’t coached before, so they’re very often learning as much as I am.

“I think it’s a huge credit to everyone in Welsh football from top to bottom that works with the FAW Trust and I think it’s just really professionally thought out. It’s a fantastic course.”

The manager also praised his current squad for the character they have shown in the weeks following relegation from the top flight, and McGuinness is confident the plethora of new arrivals will make an impact for the promotion candidates.

“You always have new ideas in pre-season and I think it would be daft for any coach to say otherwise,” he added.

“I think everyone has come together since relegation. The new signings wouldn’t have come here if they hadn’t have bought into the ideas so it’s important they understand what we want as a football club. It’s the same for those that have stayed on.”