Prestatyn Town handed Connah's Quay test in Welsh Premier League opener

PRESTATYN Town will host Connah’s Quay in their first Welsh Premier League game of the season.

The Seasiders were given a tricky start to the campaign in the form of Andy Morrison’s outfit, who have their sights set on full time football and a tilt at the title this term.

Fellow newcomers Barry Town United make the trip to the Motion Finance Stadium eight days later, before their first televised contest on August 25 against Europa League qualifiers Bangor City.

Their highly anticipated derby clash at Llandudno will take place on September 7, and a daunting Christmas fixture list sees them come up against Welsh Cup winners Bala Town on two occasions, while Barry and champions The New Saints are also on the agenda.

They conclude phase one at Newtown on January 15.

Manager Neil Gibson has yet to make one signing this summer, with top scorer Jordan Davies the only notable departure as the boss looks to give his championship winning squad the chance to make a name for themselves in the top flight.