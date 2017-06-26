Rebekah Hansen appointed manager of new Rhyl Ladies development squad

RHYL Ladies have taken an important step by confirming the establishment of a Development Squad for the forthcoming season.

Manager Tom Jamieson confirmed the squad for the coming season will bridge the gap to enable a clear path for young players to follow, and it will allow players from the age of 16 to play in senior Women’s football in North Wales.

This will enable girls from the Under 8’s and onwards to progress through to the top tier of Welsh Ladies football, namely the Orchard Welsh Premier Women’s League whilst playing for the club.

Rebekah Hansen has been appointed manager of the development side, which will lead to an interesting competition in her house as her partner is Rhyl FC manager Niall McGuinness.

She said: “I’m looking forward to the task ahead. I feel it’s a step in the right direction. The finishing touch for our pathway for the girls coming through from U16’s.

“We’re looking for players who want to play for each other each week and most importantly play for Rhyl Football Club. Any players interested please get in touch.”

Rhyl Ladies are currently looking to build on their successful end to the season which saw them escape the relegation spots and with the addition of a third North Wales team to top flight Women’s football in Wales with Caernarfon Town Ladies, Jamieson is eagerly looking forward to the start of the new season.

He said: “Pre-season training is now starting and we are looking to add depth to our squad to compliment the quality players already at the club.

“The addition of the development squad will provide depth to the club and provide a great opportunity for players to make the jump from local teams to the top league in Wales.”