St Asaph Cathedral awarded National Lottery grant to kick start project

ST ASAPH Cathedral has been awarded a National Lottery grant of £255,800 to protect and promote its Welsh heritage.

With its origins dating back to 560 AD and the grade one listed building itself to the 14th century, St Asaph is one of the oldest cathedrals in Wales.

The grant will help the cathedral to modernise its displays and share its history with all its visitors, including visually and hearing-impaired visitors.

It will provide new tactile displays and British Sign Language tours, as well as offer closed ‘quiet’ sessions for those with dementia.

There will also be digital and interactive displays, including a new smartphone app.

The Dean of St Asaph Cathedral, the Very Rev Nigel Williams, said: “We are delighted to receive this grant from the National Lottery, as it will enable us to carry out our long held ambitions to improve facilities throughout the cathedral, making it a more attractive visitor destination and more accessible to those people who would not normally consider coming here.

“St Asaph is rich in historical, cultural and religious treasures and this support will enable us to share our story with many more people.”

The National Lottery award will kick-start a three year project at the cathedral, complemented by ongoing work to create a new café, gift shop and toilets.

Fifty volunteers will receive training, ready to welcome visitors to the revamped cathedral in 2020.

Local schoolchildren can also get involved as part of their Welsh Baccalaureate qualification, while members of the community will be able to share their memories and photos of the cathedral so its important local role can be remembered for years to come.

Richard Bellamy, head of the Heritage Lottery Fund in Wales, said: “This worthwhile project, made possible thanks to National Lottery players, will not only help protect St Asaph’s important history for future generations but ensure the cathedral plays a central role in North Wales tourism.

“St Asaph is already well-used beyond religious services, and this project will help raise its profile further as a key place to visit when in the area, benefiting the local economy and making Denbighshire a better place for everyone.”