New drive to connect Welsh pupils with coding

A DRIVE to connect Welsh pupils with coding, backed with £1.3 million of new funding, has been announced by the Education Secretary.

Computer code is a set of rules or instructions that makes it possible to create computer software, apps and websites. It is a means by which learners can transition from being users to becoming authors of technology.

The Welsh Government aims to expand ‘Code Clubs’ in every part of Wales Education Secretary, Kirsty Williams announced on Monday, June 19.

Approximately 300 clubs currently exist across the country and the Education Secretary wants all pupils to have the opportunity to learn about and get involved in coding as the importance of digital skills continues to grow.

There are currently around 1.5 million jobs in the digital sector in the UK, 400,000 of which involve coding. It is estimated that there will be 100,000 new coding jobs by 2020.

‘Cracking the code’, aims to raise awareness and highlight the benefits of Code Clubs to teachers, pupils and parents and break down barriers to participation in code clubs.

The plan will have a specific focus on encouraging stronger relationships between business, industry and the third sector to support the development of coding skills.

The plan will focus on encouraging parents to get involved in coding and getting more girls interested in coding and technology.

Kirsty Williams said: “Code is part of almost everyone’s lives. When we check out social media, access an app or computer we are using systems created through code. It is an essential building block of our modern world and I want to make sure as many of our young people have knowledge of it as they develop their digital skills.

“Through this £1.3m of new investment we are aiming to expand the number Code Clubs in every area of Wales for learners aged 3-16 so that they can develop their skills which will be vital part of thriving in our increasingly digital economy.

“We will work with teachers, the education consortia and others to help us crack the code for all our pupils.”