Balmoral sails back to the Llandudno coast

AFTER last summer’s successful visits the classic coastal excursion vessel MV Balmoral will once again sail the North Wales coastline.

Last year’s two visits proved so popular that this summer the ship will be sailing the waters on three separate visits in June, July and September.

MV Balmoral will arrive on Saturday, June 24 for a ten day visit and will call at Llandudno’s Victorian Pier every day.

On Tuesday, June 27, which just happens to be Balmoral’s 68th Anniversary since her launch in 1949, the vessel will depart Llandudno at 10.15am then calls at Menai Bridge and Caernarfon. She will then conduct a full cruise around the Isle of Anglesey, passing through the Menai Straights and under the two famous bridges.

Following on Thursday, June 29 there is the opportunity of sailing from Menai Bridge and Llandudno direct to the Isle of Man to spend time ashore at Port St Mary.

Balmoral returns for eight days between July 15-23 and then for 14 days between September 6-19.

Spokesman Paul Doubler said: “We look forward h to returning to North Wales where we are made so welcome.

“The Balmoral is Britain's most travelled coastal excursion ship and offers unique cruises all around the UK’s fabulous coastline.

“Balmoral's cruises and unique sailings proved very popular last summer and again so this year, with many advanced bookings already taken.

“Our ship has a 70-seater restaurant and her famous art deco Britannia Lounge where refreshments are available throughout the voyage. The ship even has its own bottled real ale!

To be sure of your place go to the White Funnel Ltd website at www.whitefunnel.co.uk or call 0117 325 6200 to book your tickets.