NORTH WALES police have cordoned off a street in Rhyl following unconfirmed reports of a stabbing.

Police are in attendence at Sandringham Avenue in Rhyl following reports of a suspected stabbing.

An ambulance has left the scene.

North Wales Police said on Facebook: "Police were called to an isolated incident in Sandringham Avenue, Rhyl, at 10.33am today, Friday, June 23, which resulted in a man sustaining injuries to his arm. He has been taken to hospital.

"Another man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and officers remain at the location."

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at about 10.35am this morning (Friday 23 June) to reports of an incident at an address on Sandringham Avenue, Rhyl.

"We sent two crews in emergency ambulances and a BASICS doctor to the scene, who treated a man for a non-life-threatening injury before taking him to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd."

