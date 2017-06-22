Jason Manford announces Rhyl date – tickets on sale Friday

LIVE at the Apollo and 8 Out of 10 Cat’s star Jason Manford will be coming to the Rhyl Pavilion Theatre in July 2018.

Critically acclaimed comedian Jason Manford will perform in Rhyl as part of his new tour Muddle Class.

Muddle Class promises to feature a wealth of new material about Jason growing up ‘working class’ then finding, over the years, that part of him has become ‘middle class’ - causing much confusion…

Delivered with Jason’s amiable charm and captivating wit, this is a show not to be missed.

Jason said: “Somebody said to me on my Facebook fan page, it’s been ages since you’ve toured.

“I thought no way, it was last year wasn’t it? Anyway, long story short, they were right, it was years ago! I just got fooled cos I’ve been on tour doing musicals and the last tour is repeated on Dave ja Vu 13 times a day!

“So I’ve been putting some stuff together, looking at my life and how it’s changed over the years, how the world has changed and how my parents haven’t changed a bit! It’s going to be a great tour and I can’t wait to see you there.”

8 out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), The Nightly Show (ITV1), Sunday Night at the Palladium (ITV1), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Have I Got News For You, (BBC One), QI (BBC Two) and The Royal Variety Performance (ITV1) have all helped establish Jason as a nationally known comic.

Jason Manford: Muddle Class Tour 2018 will be at the Rhyl Pavilion Theatre on Wednesday, July 18 2018 from 7.30pm (late comers not permitted). Tickets are on sale tomorrow – Friday, June 23. For more ifnormation or to buy tickets call the Box Office on 01745 330000. Tickets are £28.50.