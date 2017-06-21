Residents and travelers clash in Kinmel Bay

SMASHED windows, rubbish and a dead bird of prey featured in a wave of anti-social behaviour as tension between travellers and residents came to a head.

Locals were left enraged after a number of travellers set up camp at the back of the Bay Industrial Park near to Denbigh Circle in Kinmel Bay.

One resident claims to have had their car window smashed, while another reported bricks being hurled at houses and a third blasted the “tonnes” of rubbish that had been discovered after the travellers had left, including the carcass of a buzzard.

Householder Kevin Fletcher said: “A number of travellers have entered the trading park illegally by gaining access through the fence.

“I’ve complained a number of times to the council but nothing has been done – we as residents feel like we don’t have a voice.

“There were a lot of wagons on site originally and what looks like around 20 tonnes of rubbish that has been left on the site.

“We have residents here who are being fined £75 for accidentally dropping rubbish, yet these people are leaving this amount of rubbish with no consequences – last time this happened it cost £20,000 to remove the rubbish left behind.

“Conwy residents make sure to comply with rubbish and recycling rules. It feels like there is one rule for us and another for them. It is like they are above the law.

“I also saw a dead buzzard on the site, which looked as though it had been shot down – the buzzards perch up on the lamp posts there. They are such beautiful creatures and it was sad to see one like this. This is an utter shambles.”

A spokesman for Conwy County Council said: “The council follows the North Wales protocol for managing unauthorised encampments, with the welfare of the travellers and the needs of the local community considered, in accordance with Welsh Government guidance.

“Unauthorised encampments highlight the need for transit site provision across North Wales.”

A spokesman for North Wales police said: “We were called on Saturday, June 17 at 10.31pm to reports of a back window of a car being smashed, as well as bricks being thrown at properties and anti-social behaviour.

“If anyone had further information, please contact 101 with the reference V089493.”