Star Vorderman pays tribute to ‘amazing’ mum following her death, aged 88

Jean Vorderman (right), who has died aged 88, and (above) with her daughter Carol, who grew up with her mum in Prestatyn. Picture: Twitter @carolvorders

TV presenter Carol Vorderman has paid a heartfelt tribute to her ‘amazing’ mum after revealing she has died following a battle with cancer.

The 56-year-old, who grew up in Prestatyn and is best know for her role on Countdown, posted an emotional message on her Twitter page on Monday afternoon after her mum’s funeral.

She posted: “Some days are tough, today was one of them. Today was my amazing mum’s funeral.

“Rest In Peace Jean Vorderman. You will always be loved.”

A wake is understood to have been held in The Beaches Hotel in Prestatyn on Monday.

The media personality who starred on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! announced that her mother had terminal cancer on social media on Mother’s Day in March of this year.

She posted: “A precious Mother’s Day x This wk Mum & I found out she has terminal cancer.

“She’s 88, beautiful inside and out & I love her beyond measure.”

Fellow former I’m A Celeb participants Adam Thomas and Scarlett Moffatt, including broadcaster and Loose Women panelists Kaye Adams and Davina McCall, are among those who have sent their messages of condolences and support to the former Countdown star.