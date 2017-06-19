RGC season tickets on sale this week

SEASON tickets are now available for RGC’s second Principality Premiership campaign.

The Gogs are set for another exciting year following on from the success of our first season in the top flight in which they made the play-offs.

The season also saw the team being crowned WRU National Cup Champions and also end the season playing Wales in front of a sell-out crowd in preparation for their South Seas Summer Tour.

Parc Eirias has been the scene of plenty of exciting rugby memories in the past few years, and 2017/18 promises to bring more of the same to the Colwyn Bay faithful.

Adult Season tickets are priced at £76, with concessions at £58 and they are available from Colwyn Bay Leisure Centre,