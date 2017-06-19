Abergele suffer Pontblyddyn reverse

ABERGELE geared up for their derby clash against Conwy this Saturday with a three-wicket defeat at Pontblyddyn.

After making a positive start thanks to knocks from Ben Garnett (30), Gareth Edwards (11) and Sam Painter (11), things began to unravel as Rhys Jones took out the pair of Mike Thompson and David Williams for ten and one, before skipper Ed Rooney made just two before he was trapped lbw by Rhys Jones.

All-rounder Richard Marsh-Lewis steadied the ship and top scored on 37, but only Karl Higgins (10) was the only other player to reach double figures as the away side were all out for 148 from 39 overs of play.

Bowling sensation Owen Lynam gave Gele some hope with the wickets of Richard Davies (4) and James Hughes (6) on his way to figures of 2-23, while Garnett took out the impressive pair of Phil Davies (7) and captain Chris Myles (17) to end a blistering 12 overs spell with 2-54.

Things then went the way of the hosts thanks to a sublime 44 from Glenn Chambers, and impressive scores from wicketkeeper James Griffiths (26*) and Sion Thoms (32) gave the home side a comfortable triumph, and they reached their target in comfortable fashion for the loss of seven wickets after 32 overs.