Resolute Prestatyn hold out for Fleetwood and Hesketh draw

A RESOLUTE performance from Prestatyn earned them a creditable draw at Liverpool and District Division One rivals Fleetwood and Hesketh.

Gareth Boughey’s side had to dig deep for a share of the spoils to maintain their strong start to the campaign, and the seventh-placed side will be looking for further success when they host Wigan on Saturday.

The visitors made a strong start in the field when courtesy of the bowling tandem of Danny Pryde and Kieron New, who tore through the upper order in fine style to give them an early advantage,

Pryde disposed of the opening pair of Huw Summerfield and Paul Regan for seven and 16 respectively, and the same bowler was on hand to take out Danny Murphy (11) and Owen Lloyd-Drummer on his way to figures of 4-35 from 11 overs.

He was aided by New, who sent the dangerous duo of Lee Bolton (18) and Jack Wrigglesworth (0) back to the pavilion, with Boughey also getting in on the act with the prized wicket of Alex Halsall (6).

The home resistance came from skipper Thomas Wareing, who produced a series of stunning strokes to end the innings unbeaten on 43, while Ryan Thomas hit a quick-fire 24 as the hosts declared on 178-9 from 55 overs.

Prestatyn’s run chase looked to be a formality after knocks of 24 and 33 from Ryan Westwell and Boughey, but a strong spell from Wrigglesworth saw him remove David Harris (0) and Sheil Sethi (1) cheaply at a critical stage of the innings.

Daniel Williams made just five before he was ousted by Murphy, with Robbie Rimmington and Scott Williams making 15 and 13 before they were both caught from Lee Bolton and Wincer deliveries.

An unbeaten 35 from New ensured that the visitors saw out the contest in comfortable fashion, claiming a draw after finishing the day on 150-7 from 50 overs of play.