Rhyl boss McGuinness continues overhaul with two signings

RHYL boss Niall McGuinness has continued to overhaul his squad with the arrival of two more signings.

The Lilywhites have acquired the services of Alex Tichiner and Tom Creamer ahead of the new season, where they will be looking to bounce back to the Welsh Premier League at the first opportunity.

Tichiner joined Crewe Alexandra as a youngster and turned professional with the Cheshire side. He was unable to make the breakthrough at Alex and had spells with loans at Chasetown and Colwyn Bay, before plying his trade for Conwy Borough last season.

McGuinness, said: “I am delighted to have captured Alex Titchiner, he is a top player and will be the missing piece of the jigsaw.

“I’ve wanted this type of centre forward since I came to the club and as people know they are hard to come by but I feel we’ve now got it.

“He is also a very experienced 26-year-old and will add a lot to our dressing room atmosphere and helping bring the younger lads on. I grew up with Alex and to be able to work with each other this season will be excellent.”

Also arriving at the Corbett Sports Stadium is highly rated youngster Creamer, who was released from Wrexham AFC at the end of the 2016/17 season.

The midfielder was a regular in the Wrexham Reserves squad who competed last season in the Central League against English Football League sides.

Creamer said: “I’m delighted to have signed for Rhyl FC as it is a fantastic football club and has a great fan base, it is a really good Club to be a part of as the future plans excite me.

“The first job though is to get the club back where it belongs in the Welsh Premier league and I’m confident we can do that with the squad that is being developed here. I’m an attacking midfielder that likes to make things happen on the ball, I want to add as many goals as I can for the team and get plenty of assists, so I can’t wait to get started now.”

McGuinness also confirmed that striker Toby Jones has left the club to re-join WPL side Llandudno.