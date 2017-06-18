St Asaph mayor's Dawn Walk for St Kentigern

THE mayor of St Asaph, Cllr Colin Hardie, and his wife, Gwenda,will be joining the crowds of dedicated fundraisers waking up super early for the sixth annual St Kentigern Hospice ‘dawn walk’.

Decorated in bright orange, the mayor will be setting off at 5am on Saturday, July 1 with fellow proud walkers to undertake the 10-kilometre challenge.

St Kentigern fundraising manager Laura Parry said: “Having raised in excess of £80,000 for hospice care in the past five years, it proves that events such as the ‘dawn walk’ are invaluable to the patients and families using services at the hospice.”

The walk will start and finish at St Asaph Cathedral. Entry is open to all over the age of 10 and dogs on leads are welcome.

Entry is £10 (or £25 if you choose not to collect sponsorship). Entry forms are available from the fundraising office at St Kentigern Hospice on 01745 536022.

More information and online registration is available at www.stkentigernhospice.org.uk