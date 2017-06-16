Slurry leak at Denbighshire farm puts beach off-limits

A beach and river banks have been declared off-limits after a slurry leak on a farm near Tremeirchion killed wildlife in a river.

Denbighshire County Council have warned residents and visitors not to paddle or swim on the beach or allow children to play on the beach

Pet owners should keep their pets on their leads when walking them near Afon Bach after toxic slurry entered the river from a nearby farm.

The pollutant entered the river after a slurry lagoon on a farm near Tremeirchion leaked.

Whilst efforts have been made to stop more slurry entering the river after Natural Resources Wales received the report, some fish and eels have been killed.

Officers from Natural Resources Wales (NRW) are on site dealing with slurry pollution in the Afon Bach in Tremeirchion, Denbighshire.

Water samples have been collected to check how badly water quality in the river has been affected.

There is a risk that the incident could affect the quality of the bathing waters at Rhyl throughout today. Officers are working to ensure the impact on the River Clwyd, Rhyl and its bathing waters are minimised.

Council officers have put signs up on the beahc advising bathers.

Nick Thomas, from Natural Resources Wales said: “We’re doing everything we can to reduce the impact of the pollution on the river and its wildlife, and we’re advising the farmer on what needs to be done to secure the slurry lagoon to stop further pollution.

“Unfortunately, we know that it’s already led to some fish deaths, and we’ll be monitoring the river closely over the following days to fully assess the impact.

“Once we’re happy that the risk of further pollution has passed, our next steps will be to consider enforcement action against those responsible if appropriate.

“We’re taking the issue of agricultural pollution very seriously at the highest level and continue to work with the farming industry and its unions to deliver a step-change in reducing pollution incidents.”

If anyone sees further signs of pollution in the area they should report it to the NRW incident hotline on 03000 65 3000.

Denbighshire County Council will continue to monitor the situation and when they are confident the bathing water quality has returned to an acceptable standard, the signs will be removed and the beaches and sea can be accessed as normal.