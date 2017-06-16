Carers week takes place until June 18

IT is Carers Week until Sunday, June 18.

Carers Week is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring, highlight the challenges carers face and recognise the contribution they make to families and communities throughout the UK. Eight major charities including Age Concern, Carers UK and Macmillan Cancer Support are supporting Carers Week.

Ann Jones, AM for the Vale of Clwyd, who has pledged her support, said: “6.5 million people in the UK care for an ill, disabled or elderly relative.

“People often to turn to close family members for support in these difficult times and these carers need as much support as possible in their roles.

“75% of people feel that unpaid carers are not sufficiently valued for the vital contribution they make in supporting loved ones in need. I feel we need to raise awareness of the role of carers and more importantly improve the support available for carers.”