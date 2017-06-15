Towyn man jailed for blackmail

A TOWYN man has been jailed for 18 months for blackmail.

On June 15 28-year-old James Christopher Cadwick from Towyn appeared before Caernarfon Crown Court and was imprisoned for 18 months for Blackmail following an incident in Kinmel Bay in March 2016

Investigating Officer DC Stuart Goldsack at St Asaph CID said: “I welcome the sentence and hope it will reinforce the commitment of both North Wales Police and the Criminal Justice System to pursue and prosecute offences of this nature. We are committed to making our communities safer places and I’m sure Cadwick’s incarceration will go some way towards that.”