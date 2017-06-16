Police are asking Rhyl revelers to cast their minds back to two weeks ago when a man was stabbed on Water Street.

The incident happened at around 3am on Friday, June 2 following a disorder in the street.

The 25-year- old man was treated in hospital for injuries, which are not described as life threatening.

A 27-year- old local man was arrested and charged with offences relating to knife crime, but police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault and linked disorder.

DC Natalie Lewis said: “There were a lot of people milling around and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed an incident on Water Street near to where it joins the promenade.”

Anyone who may be able to help police with their inquiries is asked to contact DC Natalie Lewis at St Asaph CID on 101 quoting reference RC17080228. Alternatively contact the webchat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat- support.aspx, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.