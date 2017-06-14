Conwy council's new cabinet has 'experience' and 'expertise'

THE make up of Conwy council’s top team has been announced.

Among those unveiled as members of the authority’s cabinet are Cllr Mark Baker, of Gele ward, Cllr Louise Emery, of Gogarth ward, and Cllr Sam Rowlands of Pentre Mawr.

In a statement Gareth Jones, leader of Conwy County Borough Council, said the new cabinet has a “blend of experience, expertise and stamina”.

He said: “The new cabinet is an ongoing, open administration based on inclusivity and transparency in that all Council members and political groups were invited to express an interest in being considered for cabinet membership.

”Regrettably, some groups chose not to engage in this inclusive approach.

“The new cabinet will not be driven by any political agenda but by the single pursuit of what is best for Conwy residents, businesses and visitors in terms of quality of life and public services.

“This new cabinet has a blend of experience, expertise and stamina which will enable it to face the future challenges of an insecure and changing world.

“I have been privileged to appoint such a talented Cabinet. I am aware of the responsibilities we carry and of the expectations upon us.

”I can assure the people of Conwy that we shall not betray the trust and confidence they bestowed upon us on May 4.

“We shall not be shackled by political dogma but inspired by our Council motto of ‘Tegwch i Bawb – Fairness for all’.”

He added that the proposed arrangements need to be supported by Plaid Cymru locally and he is now waiting on approval from Plaid Cymru nationally but in the meantime is making the appointments in the cabinet so that “important business of the Council can continue without delay”.

The Councillors selected and their title are:

Leader – Cllr Gareth Jones;

Finance and Resources (Finance, Estates, IT and Human Resources) – Cllr Sam Rowlands;

Democracy , Law and Modernisation – Cllr Anne McCaffrey;

Environment Roads and Facilities – Cllr Don Milne;

Community Development Services and Regulation – Cllr Mark Baker;

Economy, Venue Cymru and Marketing and Events – Cllr Louise Emery.

Two portfolios for social care include Adult and Community Services and Housing – filled by Cllr Elizabeth Roberts while Cllr Cheryl Carlisle takes up the role Children, Family and Safeguarding.

The two portfolios for education are filled by Cllr Garffild Lewis - Secondary education, Skills and Employability and Primary education and Welsh Language Champion – Cllr Trystan Lewis