Coronation Street star swaps cobbles for Llandudno Peter Pan pantomime

SWAPPING Corrie cobbles for the Llandudno stage, Ryan Thomas will star as Captain Hook in this year’s high-flying pantomime adventure, Peter Pan.

Venue Cymru has announced that former the Coronation Street star will take on the role of Neverland’s pirate villain in Peter Pan, which opens on Saturday, December 9.

Thomas first appeared as Jason Grimshaw in the famous ITV soap on Christmas Day 2000. It was a role he went on to play for more than 16 years. Best known for romantic entanglements, he left Weatherfield last year in an emotional departure following the death of his on-screen father.

Peter Pan marks Thomas’s second pantomime appearance, having played Prince Charming in Cinderella at the Wyvern Theatre in Swindon last year.

Speaking about his coming role as Hook, the Salford-born star said: “I’ve really got the panto bug now and can’t wait to get my hook into Venue Cymru audiences and give them a fantastic show.”

Joining him as Mrs Smee, the matriarch of the Jolly Roger, will be Llandudno dame-in-residence Andy Jones.

The North Wales actor making his 36th pantomime appearance, having appeared as Widow Twankey in Aladdin at Venue Cymru last year.

This year will see him don even more outrageous frocks and take to the high seas with plenty of laughs, local references and hilarious comedy routines.

Venue Cymru marketing manager Richard Jones said: “Venue Cymru’s pantomime is such a popular tradition for families around North Wales and this casting news is sure to put Peter Pan up there with some of our most memorable seasons to date.

“Tickets are already selling very well, so I would encourage families to book early in order to get seats as close to the magic as possible over this year’s festivities!”

Jonathan Kiley, Qdos Entertainment’s executive producer of Peter Pan, said: “Ryan is an absolute natural in pantomime and we are delighted that he will be leading the cast of North Wales’ biggest pantomime this Christmas.

“I’m thrilled Andy Jones is also coming back for another year in Llandudno after his hilarious turn as Widow Twankey last year.

“This year’s production promises all the laughs, audience participation and magic Llandudno have come to expect each festive season and we can’t wait to bring our show to them this Christmas.”

Peter Pan will run at Venue Cymru until Sunday, December 31.

For tickets, visit www.venuecymru.co.uk or phone the box office on 01492 872000.