Former Glan Clwyd pupil features on Love Island

A FORMER St Asaph school pupil and leading member of a Rhyl drama group has reached national celebrity status with her appearance on ITV2’s Love Island.

Amber Davies, 20, attended Ysgol Glan Clwyd and was a principal performer in TiC (Theatre in the Community).

The reality TV show also features a former member of Blazin Squad, a former Miss Edinburgh and Scotland lacrosse player Camilla Thurlow, who was once romantically linked to Prince Harry.

Amber, from Denbigh, is a singer and dancer who has worked on cruise ships and in bars in London. She also won the unawd cerdd dant competition at the 2006 Urdd Eisteddfod in Ruthin. Her mum, Susan Davies, 49, said: “It’s a long way from the eisteddfod she won in!

“It’s one extreme to another. I’ve had messages from the producers on Love Island. They update me to say she’s having a brill’ time, and her tan is amazing. We’re all so proud.”

Mrs Davies said of the show: “They have to couple up and make sure they’re not on their own.

“She [Amber] is currenly with a guy called Kem. There was a bit of an incident. The telly showed she’d lied about another guy.

“It was all out of proportion, but that’s what telly, is... drama.

“But she’s doing really well. She’ll hopefully be there until the end of July, but if she’s not, it’s absolutely fine Her instagram has gone from 4,000 followers to over 100,000, so she’s got quite a lot of followers who are rooting for her, as we’re all rooting for her, her family and friends.”

Amber told ITV: “I think I’m very down to earth.

“I’m only 20 but I’m so ready to find someone that I can have fun with. If it turns into a relationship then great. I’m always so busy and I think this is a perfect opportunity for me to meet new people and get on with them and have a laugh. I work, work, work and guys ask me on a date and I think to myself ‘well, even if it goes well, when can I schedule in the next date?’ I over-think a lot, so usually avoid it and just focus on work.”

“Whoever has signed up for this show wants to find love so hopefully I’ll find someone in there that’s looking for what I’m looking for.”