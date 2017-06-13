Artist impression of new Prestatyn care home released

ARTIST impressions have been released of new retirement homes to be built in Prestatyn.

The new development on Sandy Lane will feature a collection of 23 one-bedroom and 16 two-bedroom apartments, designed exclusively for those aged 60 and over. First completions are expected this summer.

Facilities will include a communal homeowners’ lounge, landscaped gardens and a guest suite for visiting friends and family.

There will be a dedicated house manager, a security entrance system and 24-hour emergency call points.

Fiona Brooks, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone North West, the developers of the care home, said: “As a company we are committed to delivering high quality, purpose-built retirement apartments in the best locations around the UK and our Prestatyn development will be no exception.

“The development has been carefully designed to meet the needs of those in later life who are looking to downsize to a stunning coastal location.

”Even at this early stage, we have received significant interest from retirees attracted to the hassle-free lifestyle on offer at our retirement living developments.

”I would therefore urge anyone interested in securing one of these stunning apartments for themselves to register their interest soon or risk disappointment.”