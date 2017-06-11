Rhyl capture highly rated midfielder Sam Downey

A BUSY transfer window continues for Rhyl as they announced the signing of highly rated midfielder Sam Downey.

The playmaker started his career at Lincoln City and following his departure from the Imps had a spell in Scandinavia playing for IFK Holmsund in the Swedish second division, Liekner Reykjavik in the Icelandic Premier and Gallivare Malmbergets in the Swedish first division.

On returning to the UK, Downey has turned out has for North Ferriby United, Corby Town and Stamford AFC prior to last season, where he joined Spalding United in the Evo Sick First Division South in a spell which resulted in the Tulips missing out on promotion following defeat to Witton Albion in the playoff final.

Manager Niall McGuinness, said: “Sam is a player I have monitored for the last six months and I feel he will be a massive signing for us moving into the new season.

“He is a box to box midfield player with a great engine, his break up play is excellent and he is also a great tackler. His cleverness and quick passing play, will have a huge impact on our style of play for the season.”

Downey, who will wear number seven for the Huws Gray Alliance side next season, added: “The reputation and ambition of the club attracted me to come to Rhyl FC, alongside wanting to play with a young exciting squad and manager.

“Hopefully I can bring in a strong work ethic that fits in with the way we want to play and add to an already strong squad that wants to be challenging for the league come the end of the season.”