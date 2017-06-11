Batting problems haunt Prestatyn in Newton le Willows loss

BATTING troubles continue to haunt Prestatyn as they suffered a seven wicket home reverse to Newton le Willows.

Things have not gone according to plan for Gareth Boughey’s side after a positive start to the Liverpool and District Division One campaign, and they now sit in seventh spot ahead of their trip to Fleetwood Hesketh on Saturday.

Despite the eventual result the home side began brightly thanks to the opening pair of Boughey and Westwell, who contributed 37 and 19 respectively before they were both taken out by the gifted Danny Barlow.

That was as good as it got for the Beach Close outfit, who lost Sheil Sethi (5), Adam Tidswell (1), Danny Pryde (0) and Kieron New (1) to Dominic Chambers on his way to figures of 4-16, and Barlow decimated the remainder of the batting attack in what was a devastating spell in perfect conditions for bowling.

Daniel Williams lasted just two balls before he became Barlow’s latest victim, with Scott Williams (7), Robbie Rimmington (2) and Rhys Jones (0) all failing to make an impact on the score as the home side were all out for 77 from 33 overs.

As expected, the visitors wasted no time in reaching their required total, with James Smith making a patient 32 from 48 balls until he snatched at a Boughey delivery which fell into the hands of Pryde.

Westwell also helped himself to a wicket when he removed Steven Appleton for two, and New clean bowled Muhammad Iqbal for 12 in what was the hosts’ last wicket of the day.

Opener Chris Chambers proved to be a resolute presence at the crease, and his 22 not out from 61 balls was enough to guide the away side over the line after 21 overs of play.