Baker takes seven as St Asaph triumph over Connah's Quay

A SENSATIONAL bowling display from Alex Baker was the catalyst behind St Asaph’s 198-run victory over Connah’s Quay.

The in-form North Wales Premier Division side continued their sensational start to the campaign with another comfortable triumph, and they now sit in third position ahead of their derby clash at Denbigh on Saturday.

Visiting bowler Darren Leach ensured the Saints got off to a poor start when he ousted the opening pair of Matty Ryan (12) and Danny Ryan (12), before he sent Nathanael Scott back to the pavilion for a golden duck in what were difficult conditions at the crease.

The same bowler was on hand to dispose of Richard Aram for a duck soon after, but the partnership of skipper Will Ryan and Paul Fleming steadied the ship and put the home side in the ascendancy.

All-rounder Fleming was three short of his half century when he was skittled by Leach, while Ryan hit no fewer than 16 boundaries on his way to a stunning 117 off 108 deliveries, before he became Leach’s latest victim.

David North was the only other batsman to make it into double figures when he played a Leach delivery into the hands of Martin Burger, ensuring the talented bowler ended the innings with super figures of 6-47 as the hosts ended their reduced 41 overs on 238-8.

Baker wasted no time in stamping his authority with the ball when he took out openers David Fox (0) and Wesley Gillam (5) in quick succession, before North took out the dangerous Richard Smith for just two runs.

The in-form Burger made a quick-fire 20 from 14 deliveries before he was despatched by Baker, and the same bowler was on hand to take out Rob Downey (1), Jack Griffiths (0), Gavin Parry (0) and Lee Davies (0) to end a blistering six over spell with figures of 7-17.

This proved to be the difference between the two sides on the day, with North picking up a further two wickets in the form of Darren Jones (0) and Leach (4) as the away side collapsed to 40 all out from just 11 overs of play.