Rhyl sign experienced pair ahead of Huws Gray Alliance tilt

RHYL have further strengthened their squad as the club steps up its preparations for the coming season.

The Lilywhites have swooped to capture winger Adam Eden and defender Tony Davies, with both players bringing both Welsh Premier League and Huws Gray Alliance experience to the squad.

St Asaph-born Eden was part of the Cefn Druids squad at the start of the season having joined from Buckley Town following three seasons at the club.

He previously had spells at Airbus UK and Prestatyn Town and he scored two goals from 15 appearances for the Ancient, before joining Flint Town United at the end of the January transfer window.

Manager Niall McGuinness, said: “Adam is a wide attacking player who has a lot of ability on the ball and is quick powerful and direct in his play. He is a natural left footer and will give us a good balance within our front line and will suite our style of play this season.”

Also signing up with the Lilies is former Bala Town defender Davies, who has played in the English Pyramid at Ashton United and Marine and more recently Denbigh Town, where he impressed considerably following a long injury lay-off.

“Tony has great aerial ability and great knowledge when it comes to defending; the 32-year-old has been at the top level of Welsh football for a number of years and his experience will be vital to us moving forward,” added McGuinness.

“Tony is a winner and it's what we will be building this football club on next season.”

McGuinness also confirmed that he was keen to conclude a deal for two or three more targets ahead of the start of pre-season which commences against the City of Liverpool FC on July 8.