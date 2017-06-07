Up ‘grade’ your school by turning it in to Lego!

Does your school have a creative class, a bunch of budding builders or maybe an amazing art class?

If so, here’s your chance shine as the UK’s only LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre, at intu Trafford Centre Manchester, is offering the chance for one school and all of its pupils and teachers to be immortalised in LEGO® and join the attraction’s MINILAND®display; a re-creation of landmark locations and buildings throughout the North West, made out of more than 1.5 million LEGO® bricks!



What’s more, as part of the #MyMINILANDSchool competition, pupils from the winning school will be invited to help start the build of their school in LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre’s all-new Creative Workshop – with the one and only resident Master Model Builder, Alex!

The final brick will be added at the school’s grounds, before making its way back to the ultimate indoor LEGO® playgroundto be displayed in MINILAND, just in time for the school holidays!



Teachers with a love for LEGO® can download a Design Sheet here. Once the school is sketched, take a picture or scan and post it on Facebook/ldcManchester with your name, the school name, the hashtag #MyMINILANDSchool and why you believe your school should win! The winning school will also receive its logo made entirely out of LEGO®, and Kids Go Free vouchers for all pupils. Entries close on 18th June 2017.



If you think your school has what it takes to be the next landmark to sit beside iconic attractions at MINILAND®, such as Coronation Street, Blackpool Tower, Old Trafford; the home of Manchester Untied and its rivals The Etihad Stadium; the home of Manchester City, then all you need to do is sketch and send!



Families and children can reignite their imaginations at the new-look LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre, which includes a brand new LEGO® Ninjago™City Adventure play feature, new modern café with floor-to-ceiling windows, a new bigger and better Creative Workshop, where LEGO® fans can watch the LEGOLAND®Discovery Centre Master Model Builder at work, a newly located LEGO® Racers Build & Test Zone and new Birthday Party rooms with three brand new Birthday Party experiences.

With more that 3 million LEGO® bricks, the interactive attraction is bigger and better than before, with even more fun to be had for all the family; plus there’s three LEGO® Rides (Kingdom Quest, Merlin’s Apprentice and LEGO® City: Forrest Pursuit) MINILAND®, City Builder, LEGO® Studios – 4D Cinema, DUPLO® Farm, Factory Tour and a LEGO® Shop.