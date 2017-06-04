Rhyl Ladies' seek main sponsor for forthcoming season

RHYL Ladies’ are seeking a main sponsor for their upcoming campaign.

The squad, who will once again be competing at the highest domestic level in Welsh Football as they embark on another Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League campaign for 2017-18, are appealing for a main sponsor to come forward to assist with their endeavours.

The ladies’ will be wearing the same designed shirt as the Men's team, a smart all white Adidas shirt, which at the moment is just missing a sponsor’s logo.

The sponsors logo would feature prominently on the team's shirts and would also attract significant social media coverage with the club and with their partners Rhyl Football Club.

Manager Tom Jamieson described the opportunity to sponsor the team as a “great opportunity for a company to raise their profile across Wales” and added that the women's game in this country was “becoming increasingly popular with some great coverage”.

Anybody interested can contact Mr Jamieson via e-mail at tjamieson8@aol.com