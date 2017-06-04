North Wales fighters take centre stage at Llandudno Junction show

COMBAT fighters from across North Wales were in good form at a Llandudno Junction show last weekend.

The highly anticipated Take Down show took place on Saturday, June 3 at the town’s Labour Club, which was promoted by Mixed Martial Arts sensation Azi Thomas.

Big punching Rhyl light-heavyweight Karl Evans wasted no time enhancing his growing reputation against Isaac Gibbs, disposing of his opponent in seconds for a sensational first round stoppage.

Another local grappler Kev Berger produced a standout effort in the main event to earn a victory over Huw Jones, who retired on doctor’s advice after a brutal opening round.

There was no such luck for David Bellis, who produced a spirited display in defeat by decision to Bret Durkin in what was the fight of the night, while John Kingston secured a submission success over Darren Raybould in 58 seconds.

Becky Riddings confirmed her status as one of the top female fighters in the region with a TKO triumph over Rebecca Yates, and there were also notable wins from Chris Jones, Andy Gorse, Chris Marsdon and Tom Clarke.

Thomas, said: “It was a great night and again we put the fights on the fans want and deserve to see.

“I was very proud of all the team every one of them performed well and showed great heart.

“Becky is proving to be one the strongest female boxers on the circuit. David showed he has some great stand up and will come back stronger. Kev and Huw put on a war that I've never seen on the local circuit and it wasn't for the faint hearted.

“Last but not least what a showing from Karl Evans, which was over in five seconds and he once again showed why people avoid him.”

Thomas added that he is already planning for his next show in September, and is looking for fighters to come forward to take part.