RGC say goodbye to club stalwarts after Wales clash

RGC said goodbye to three club stalwarts after their defeat to Wales last week.

The Gogs announced that the backline trio of Richard Hopkins, Tom Seddon and Carwyn Ap Myrddin played their final game for the club after years of service.

Myrddin was a key contributor to the success of Mark Jones’ side in the Principality Premiership last term, while Seddon also made a number of senior appearances despite battling injuries which have hampered his development.

Seddon is expected to link up with former club Denbigh for the upcoming season, although nothing has been confirmed by the coach Russ Rowlands at the present time.

A club spokesman, said: “The stalwarts of the team since Division 1 East days have lit up the pitch with tries, breaks and exciting rugby over the years.

“We wish them well in all that they do going forward, and thank them for the memories on and off the field.

“Of course, we look forward to seeing them in the Fanzone and stands next season.”