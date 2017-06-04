Improving Prestatyn up to fourth after Burscough win

IMPROVING Prestatyn propelled themselves to fourth in the Liverpool and District Division One standings after an impressive seven-wicket success at Burscough.

A polished all-round performance ensured Gareth Boughey’s side achieved a maximum 20 points for their efforts on the road, and they are now just 34 points off the promotion places ahead of their Welsh Cup clash with neighbours Colwyn Bay on Sunday.

Visiting bowler Kieron New got Prestatyn off to a flyer in the field by taking the early wickets of Mark Crowley (8), skipper Ryan Hughes (4) and Daniel Unsworth (9), and he also took the lower order scalp of James Norris (11) on his way to figures of 4065 from a mammoth 21 over spell.

The dangerous Ben Van Niekerk was despatched by Danny Pryde for a duck in a blistering spell which also saw the gifted bowler trap Craig McAnaney for 16 to end the day on 3-20.

James Dickenson proved to be a far more resolute presence at the crease and finished with an unbeaten 30, while Kenny Hughes contributed 37 before he was skittled by Ryan Westwell (2-17).

No other home batsman made it into double figures as they were all out for 151.

Despite losing Boughey early on when he played an Unsworth delivery into the hands of Dickenson when on 13, the partnership of Westwell and David Harris was enough to get them over the line in comfortable fashion.

The in-form Westwell took his run tally for the season to 388 with a knock of 45, while ex-captain Harris produced a confidence boosting 50 before he was caught and bowled by Matty Aggrey.

An unbeaten 34 from Sheil Sethi provided another boost for the away side, who reached their required total for the loss of three wickets after 31 overs of play.