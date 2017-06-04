Rhyl sign four to boost promotion charge

RHYL boss Niall McGuinness has strengthened his squad this week with the arrival of four signings.

The Lilywhites bolstered a number of areas ahead of their tilt at the Huws Gray Alliance crown, with Jamie Brewerton, Cory Williams, Diego Alvarado and Gerwyn Jones all arriving at the Corbett Sports Stadium.

Club legend Brewerton made his debut for the Lilies during the 1999-2000 season and made 183 appearances in the Welsh Premier League, including playing a key role in the 2003-2004 side which won the League, Welsh Cup and League Cup.

The defender, who is set to skipper the side next term, said: “I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead, the hunger to be out on the pitch never goes away and that’s where I feel I can offer the most for Rhyl.

“Rhyl is a massive club and needs to be back in the Welsh Premier League. Niall has a young squad and I feel my experience over the years can help bring them along. We need to get back to winning games of football and competing at the top.”

Joining him at the back will be former Glantraeth standout Jones, who helped the Anglesey outfit achieve a league and cup double last season and has also turned out for Bangor City, Caernarfon Town and Porthmadog throughout his career.

McGuinness has also strengthened his attacking options with talented winger Williams, who was a highly touted prospect at Colwyn Bay before having spells with Chester and the Cofis.

Another to sign on the dotted line is attacking wing back Diego Alvarado, who joins from Welsh Alliance outfit Abergele Town and is a former Wrexham youth player.

The Lilies boss, said: “Cory is a quick attacking threat and no doubt will add goals to the club and I am looking forward to working with him throughout the season.

“Diego has trained with the club towards the last few weeks of the season and his work ethic, pace and skill and great left foot have shown he will be a great addition to us. I feel it’s vitally important we have players in our side like this in the season to come and I’m looking forward to working with him.”